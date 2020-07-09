Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Short Interest Down 6.6% in June

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

In related news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,933 shares of company stock worth $125,131. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 531,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,346,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 83,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $143.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

