SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Update

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 14,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 57.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after buying an additional 359,028 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,327. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

