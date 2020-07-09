T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.16. 36,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

