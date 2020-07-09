T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TSRYY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,045. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. T WINE EST LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

