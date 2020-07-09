Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Position Increased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,379,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,657,203,000 after buying an additional 7,745,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,593,125,000 after buying an additional 4,709,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15,994.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,727,000 after buying an additional 4,510,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,790,170,000 after buying an additional 4,358,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,758,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3304 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

