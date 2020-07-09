TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $73.09

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.10, but opened at $73.09. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $75.52, with a volume of 122,002 shares trading hands.

TAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. CLSA downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.99.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of -562.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,072,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,183,000 after purchasing an additional 470,704 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 640,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,131,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.