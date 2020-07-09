Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to $0.50

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $0.25 to $0.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $0.45 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.61.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,396. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,979,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 669,604 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 437,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

