Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Given a C$75.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$75.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.65% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore set a C$75.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.29.

TRP traded down C$1.03 on Thursday, hitting C$55.70. The company had a trading volume of 778,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.35. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0970958 earnings per share for the current year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

