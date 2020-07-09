TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Short Interest Down 14.6% in June

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE:TU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 42,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,452. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,564,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 944,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 487,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 56,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TU shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

