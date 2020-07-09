TenX Trading Up 4.2% This Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.04915792 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053930 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032461 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002054 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

PAY is a token. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,294,792 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

