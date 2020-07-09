Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,097. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average of $119.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.74.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.