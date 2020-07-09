Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,206. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 95,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,110,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,002,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,712 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

