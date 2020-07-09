Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.42.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $387.16. The company had a trading volume of 457,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,873. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

