Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.42.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,255. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

