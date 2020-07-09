Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) Trading 1.8% Higher

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05, 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 23,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THBRU. Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to identify businesses in the financial services industry, including asset and wealth management, lending and leasing, and businesses providing financial technological services to, or operating in, the financial services industry.

