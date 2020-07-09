TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Short Interest Up 14.5% in June

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,810,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 15,560,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $138,417,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,545 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 72,593 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 232,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,032. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

