TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMXXF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TMX Group from $133.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on TMX Group from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

TMXXF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.34. 630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $101.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

