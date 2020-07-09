TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.06

Shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.06 and traded as high as $14.48. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 47,900 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06.

Get TORTOISE PIPELI/COM alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.