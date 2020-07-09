TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of TRTX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,142. The firm has a market cap of $594.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 225.54, a current ratio of 225.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.
