Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 510 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 750% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $104,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 59,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,712 shares of company stock worth $1,239,114. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 740,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 571,466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 512,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,883,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.68.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $419.34 million, a PE ratio of 173.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

