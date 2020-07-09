Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.13.

TREVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.03 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of Trevali Mining stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Thursday. 828,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.