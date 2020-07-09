Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $126.00. The company traded as high as $135.32 and last traded at $131.74, with a volume of 654534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.28.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TREX. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,438,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 320,035 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,355,000 after acquiring an additional 140,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 970,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

