Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.96.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.65 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trican Well Service from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service stock remained flat at $$0.63 during midday trading on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.