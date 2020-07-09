Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) has been assigned a C$3.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

TMQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:TMQ traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$2.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.46 million and a PE ratio of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.54.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.23. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

