Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPVG. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Compass Point downgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

NYSE TPVG traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $9.61. 12,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,836. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 255.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 2,505.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

