Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 1,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

