Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 3,726 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

T stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,427,384. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

