Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 100 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,659. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Cfra decreased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

