Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 50 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $18,949,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Tesla from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $644.56.

Tesla stock traded up $12.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,378.42. 7,621,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,481,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $962.91 and a 200 day moving average of $710.73. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,228.00. The company has a market capitalization of $253.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,548.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

