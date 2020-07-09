Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.45. 7,621,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,157,786. The firm has a market cap of $179.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

