Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Decreases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 70.4% in the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,158,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,285,000 after acquiring an additional 251,060 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,642. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.