Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Amgen by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Amgen stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $251.61. The stock had a trading volume of 713,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,800. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

