Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.43.

DUK stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.85. 86,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

