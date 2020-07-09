Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.46. 11,336,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,589,784. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.