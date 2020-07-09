Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $4.17 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,543.39.

GOOGL stock traded up $9.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,512.89. 111,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,156. The stock has a market cap of $1,026.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,429.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,357.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.