Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $6.90 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $44.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,126.01. 3,485,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,212. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,609.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,174.55. The company has a market cap of $1,539.96 billion, a PE ratio of 148.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,069.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.66.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

