Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.8% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its position in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 767,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,583,088. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $246.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.