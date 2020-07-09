Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.36. 3,206,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,775,240. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $260.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.