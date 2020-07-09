Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 255 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,645 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 50.1% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 39,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $213,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Oracle by 75.8% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,548,211. The company has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.60. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.