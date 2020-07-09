Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.14. 23,578,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,465,848. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.46.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

