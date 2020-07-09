Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,318 shares of company stock worth $2,816,854. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,558. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

