Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 187 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after buying an additional 5,285,137 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after buying an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after buying an additional 3,133,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.71. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

