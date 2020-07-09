Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 418 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 203.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,106 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $327,257,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.55. 72,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $64.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,128. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

