Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 4,351 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Metlife were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Metlife stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,107. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

