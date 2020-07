Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of sparkling and still beverages, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark; and filling and selling of natural spring water.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.