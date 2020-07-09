Tuscan (OTCMKTS:THCBU) Trading Up 5.9%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU)’s share price was up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70, approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 13,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tuscan stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:THCBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

