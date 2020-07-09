Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Up 17.5% in June

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.29. 61,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,995. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.