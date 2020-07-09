UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

Shares of Heineken stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,266. Heineken has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.