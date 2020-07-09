UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Shares of Heineken stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,266. Heineken has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
