UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Pernod Ricard stock remained flat at $$8.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

