UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Diageo (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)

Diageo (OTCMKTS:BTAFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BTAFF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.26. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,328. Diageo has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $45.95.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

